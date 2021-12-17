Lil’ Liner boys strut their stuff and show off their skills during halftime at recent Valley City Hi-Liner jv and Varsity basketball games. This group of soon to be Hi-Liner basketball players were both adorable, on task, feisty and ready to play ball.
See more photos in your Dec. 17-19, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.