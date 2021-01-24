Lexi Leroux recently signed to play volleyball at Valley City State University. Leroux has been a standout player for the Hi-Liner and was a big part in getting her team to the state tournament for their second-consecutive year in 2020, ranked #4 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They placed 6th. Congratulations Lexi!
