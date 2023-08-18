Valley City’s Bailey Leroux traveled out to San Diego to take part in a softball showcase. The Showcase by the Sea is put on by Triple Crown Fastpitch Southern California. This was session two of the showcase. Session one was the first weekend in August.
Leroux competed against some of the top talents in the country and in front of college coaches.
Leroux’s team was 4-0 for the weekend. Leroux hit .500 (4-8) with a couple of doubles, two runs scored, and six RBI.
By definition, a softball showcase is, according to ncsasports.org, “A showcase is a recruiting event where you participate in drills and gameplay for college coaches to watch. Showcases offer athletes a chance to get evaluated by a large group of college coaches.” Leroux played for Fearless Premier 16U out of San Diego. Savannah Ames is the head coach of the team and one of the other coaches for the team is Frank Perry. He is the father of Autumn Perry, the head softball coach for the Valley City Hi-Liners. The Premier outscored their opponents 33-6 in the four games.
Leroux’s dad Ryan, who also assists Perry on the varsity softball team at VCHS says “it was a fantastic opportunity for her to see how girls her age are developing their game in a year round environment. She also was able to see that she can compete at that level while zeroing in on what she needs to focus on to improve her game.”
The Showcase is by invitation and the team asked Leroux to come and play with the team. “That it was super big,” Leroux said about being asked to come out there and play. She adds, “I felt really good about my softball career and am excited for the future. I learned a lot of new defensive systems and they fine tuned my hitting mechanics.” This summer for the Diamond Academy 16U team, Leroux hit .410 with six doubles, three triples, a home run, 30 runs scored and drove in a team best 35 runs. And she had ten stolen bases and was caught once. Leroux was named to the All-EDC team this past spring.
So if they fine tuned her hitting mechanics in California, the Eastern Dakota Conference will be in big trouble next spring. Keep watching your Times-Record to hear more.