FARGO, N.D. — The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks infielder Leo Piña as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of June 12-19. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.
Piña is currently batting .368 with 43 hits and seven doubles on the year for the RedHawks. His .368 AVG is the fourth-best batting average in the league this season. This is the first time that Piña has won this award.
The Venezuelan native was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent in 2010. He played seven seasons in the minor leagues for the Cardinals organization and joined the RedHawks in 2018.
Piña already holds many RedHawks' career records, including games played (376, 6th), batting average (.315 - 9th), runs scored (217 - 9th), hits (461 - 6th), doubles (95 - 6th), home runs (43 - 10th), and runs batted in (231 - 8th).
“Leo has been a big part of our offense for several years now and during that time he has earned the reputation as one of the toughest hitters in the league” said Chris Coste, RedHawks manager. “When the game is on the line, nobody gets more hits than him.”
Over his last six games, Piña has hit 14-for-27 (.519) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI. Fargo-Moorhead went 5-1 over that stretch and leads the AAPB with a 23-10 record. This is the second straight week in which a Fargo-Moorhead batter has been named the Pointstreak Batter of the Week. Infielder Drew Ward won the week of June 5-12.
The RedHawks (23-10) will begin a four-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds (14-20) tonight at WBC Park in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. All four games are set to start at 6:35 p.m.