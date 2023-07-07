Despite out hitting Fargo, the Valley City Royals fell 9-3 to the Comets in American Legion Baseball at Starion Field in Fargo.
The Comets used a five run fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and pull away from the Royals.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Despite out hitting Fargo, the Valley City Royals fell 9-3 to the Comets in American Legion Baseball at Starion Field in Fargo.
The Comets used a five run fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and pull away from the Royals.
Fargo scored in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Gus Pankratz, scoring Matt Nelson who led off the inning with a double.
Valley City would get that run back in the top of the fourth. Broden Muske and Jack Samuelson started the back-to-back singles. Will Schwehr moved them up with a with a sacrifice bunt. Robert Fischer walked to load the bases. Carver Pederson singled, scoring Muske to make it 1-1. But Bentley Thornton hit into a double play to end the inning.
The Comets broke thew game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, Nelson was hit by a pitch, scoring Blake McCarthy to break the 1-1 tie. Owen Shannon was hit by a pitch, scoring Calvin Jungling to make it 3-1 Comets. Pankratz singled to left, scoring Blake Chase and Nelson to make it 5-1. Brady Haiskenen singled, scoring Pankratz to make it 6-1.
Fargo would score three more in the fifth. McCarthy scored on Nelson’s ground out. Shannon singled, scoring Jungling and Chase for a 9-1 Comet lead.
The Royals scored two in the sixth. Schwehr led off by reaching on an error. Fischer flew out to center field and Pederson struckout. Thornton would walk. With two outs, and runners at first and second. Bryson Heck doubled, scoring Schwehr to make it 9-2. Gavin Gerhardt singled, scoring Thornton to make it 9-3. Corbyn Powell flew out to right field to end the inning.
Valley City threatened in the seventh. Muske led off the inning with a single to center field. Samuelson struckout for the first out of the inning. Schwehr doubled putting runners at second and third. Fischer then walked to load the bases. But with the bases loaded and one out, Pederson grounded into an inning and game ending double play.
Seven different Royals had hits and all nine starters reached base safely.
Will Schwehr and Bryson Heck were both 2 for 3. Schwehr scored a run, Heck drove in a run. Broden Muske and Jack Samuelson were each 2 for 4. Muske scored a run. Gavin Gerhardt, Corbyn Powell, and Carver Pederson were all 1 for 4. Gerhardt and Pederson drove in a run a piece.
Friday night, the Valley City Royals will play the Post 60 Alumni as part of alumni weekend. Prior to the game will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new clubhouse down the left field line by the bullpen at 7 p.m.
The Royals versus the Alumni game can be seen on YouTube at the following link https://m.youtube.com/@VCBAStreaming?noapp=1
First pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. at Charlie Brown Field.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.