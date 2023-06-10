The Valley City Royals Post 60 legion team opened up the season at West Fargo and came away with a split of the doubleheader. The Royals won game one 12-6 in come-from-behind fashion. And in game two the Vets won 9-2
Game 1: Valley City 12,
West Fargo 6
The Royals scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn a three run deficit into a six run win.
Valley City got on the board first with three runs in the top of the first.
Gavin Gerhardt led off the game with a single. He would advance to second on a wild pitch. Max Mehus would reach on an infield single. Gerhardt would score when the throw back to the pitcher got away and rolled towards first. Mehus would advance to second on a wild pitch. He would reach third on another wild pitch. After a walk to Broden Muske, Will Schwehr grounded out to first, scoring Mehus to make it 2-0 Royals. Courtesy Runner Trevor Fetsch moved to third on a wild pitch then scored on Jack Samuelson’s double to make it 3-0.
Vets starter Tate Hermann would settle down after that and retire the next nine batters in a row while his team came back to take the lead.
The Vets scored five runs in the third inning, four after two were out to make it a 5-3 game.
The Vets added what appeared to be an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when a run scored on an error to make it 6-3.
In the seventh, the Royals, who had one base runner since the first inning, exploded thanks to some wildness by the Vets pitching.
With one out, and Owen Struble on first after a lead off walk, Gerhardt and Mehus hit back to singles to load the bases. Broden Muske singled in Struble to make it 6-4 Vets. Will Schwehr walked, scoring Gerhardt to make it 6-5. Samuelson’s single scored Mehus to tie the game at 6. Robert Fischer singled in Fetsch to give the Royals a 7-6 lead. Corbyn Powel hit the third straight single to score Schwehr to make it 8-6 Valley City. A bases loaded walk to Struble scored Samuelson to make it 9-6. After a strike out for the second out, Gerhardt singled to center field to score Fischer, when the ball was misplayed by the center fielder, Powell came in to make it 11-6. Mehus walked to reload the bases and Muske was hit by a pitch to score Struble to make it 12-6.
Mehus was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Gerhardt was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Samuelson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Powell was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Muske was 1 for 2 with two RBI and Fischer was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Struble walked three times and scored twice.
Schwehr got the win pitching two shutout innings in relief. He allowed a hit and struckout one.
Game 2: West Fargo 9,
Valley City 2
West Fargo scored seven runs in the bottom of the third and Owen Haugen held the Royals to hits in the Vets win.
In the bottom of the first and two out, Wrigley Gunderson doubled in Tate Hermann to make it 1-0.
In the third with one out and the bases loaded, Cooper Mapes walked to score Charlie Leshovsky to make it 2-0. Devin Petersen was hit by a pitch to score Hermann to make it 3-0. Toby Retterrath singled in Gunderson and Jack Davies walked to score Blake Larson. Blake Haman walked in Peterson. Retterrath scored on a fielder’s choice and Davies scored on Leshovsky’s double.
In the fifth, with one out and a runner at second singled to left to score . Deng Duot singled in Haman to make it 9-0.
The Royals got on the board in the sixth. With one out, Broden Muske doubled, it was the first hit for Valley City. With two out, Jack Samuelson singled in courtesy runner Trevor Fetsch to make it 9-1. Samuelson went to second on a passed ball then scored on an error on Robert Fischer’s infield single to make it 9-2.
That was more than enough for Haugen who at one point, retired twelve of 13 batters and eight in a row. For the game, Haugen allowed three hits and two runs, one earned. He walked four and struckout six.
For Valley City, Muske, Samuelson and Fischer had the hits. Samuelson drove a run. Fetsch and Samuelson scored the runs.