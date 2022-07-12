The Post 60 Legion Baseball Alumni scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to come from behind and defeat the current Valley City Royals 6-5 to wrap up Alumni weekend at Charlie Brown Field Saturday night.
The Royals wasted no time scoring four runs in the top of the first against the Alumni starter James Thornton (‘97). Ethan Miller walked to start the game, with one out, Gavin Gerhardt doubled to left center field, scoring Miller for the 1-0 lead. Devyn Thornton, facing his dad as he had done countless times before, singled to center, scoring Gerhardt to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. Broden Muske forced Thornton at second for the second out. Will Schwehr singled up the middle followed by Owen Struble’s single to put runners at the corners. Struble’s single scored Muske to make it 3-0. Struble and Schwehr pulled off a double steal with Schwehr stealing home to make it 4-0.
Read the full story in your July 12 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.