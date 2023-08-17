FARGO, North Dakota – A massive offensive surge by the visitors resulted in a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks loss to the Lincoln Saltdogs on a breezy Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.
The first six innings featured limited offense as Fargo-Moorhead and Lincoln each tallied a lone run with the Saltdogs hitting a solo-home run to lead off the ball game and the RedHawks scoring from Sam Dexter sliding into home on a double steal attempt in the bottom of the third inning.
The Saltdogs struck back in an offensive surge, scoring five runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and three in the ninth innings, combining nine walks and six hits to score the combined nine runs to bring the game to its final score of 10-1.
With the loss, the RedHawks fell to a record of 39-43 and fell even further back in the AAPB West Division playoff race. They will finish the series on the final Business Day game of the season at Newman Outdoor Field. The gates are scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m.