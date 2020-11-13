FARGO, N.D. – Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich completed a three-peat in high school football state championships on Friday, November 13 at the FARGODOME.
The Cardinals (13-0) defeated Lisbon 42-28 in the 2020 NDHSAA Division A football state championship game during Dakota Bowl XXVIII.
Lisbon (9-1) jumped out to an early 12-0 lead in the first quarter getting touchdowns from Jordan Sours (3 yard touchdown run) and Robert Adam (interception return for a touchdown).
Langdon answered with a touchdown from senior quarterback Simon Romfo on a three-yard scoring run.
The Broncos countered again with another big play. Lisbon quarterback Hunter Schultz completed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Avery Dick with three minutes, 58 seconds left in the first half.
The Cardinals completed a touchdown drive that ended with a two-yard scoring run by senior Grant Romfo with 14 seconds left in the first half.
The Broncos led 20-16 at halftime.
Langdon Area/E/M opened the second half strong scoring 26 consecutive points – four touchdowns all scored by the Romfo Twins. Grant Romfo scored three of the four second half touchdowns (a pair of the 1-yard touchdown runs and a 4-yard touchdown catch from his brother Simon). Simon Romfo added a 51-yard touchdown run in the second half.
Grant Romfo finished the game with 17 yard rushing (3 TDs) and 65 yards receiving (1 TD). Simon Romfo rushed for 135 yards (2 TDs) and passed for 130 yards (1 TD).
Lisbon was led by Sours who carried the ball 28 times for 165 yards.
The win is Langdon Area/E/M’s 38th consecutive win – a streak that spans three undefeated seasons in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The last time the Cardinals lost a football game was the 2017 NDHSAA Division A football state championship game against Hillsboro/Central Valley.