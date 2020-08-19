Attention Bowhunters and Archers: the James River Sportsman’s Club of LaMoure, ND, will be hosting the LaMoure County Outdoor 3D Shoot 2020 on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and also Saturday, August 29th and Sunday, August 30th from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
The event features 40 3D targets in a wood setting at beautiful Lake LaMoure, 5 miles south of LaMoure on County Road 60.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, August 19th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.