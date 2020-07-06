The Valley City Country Club held a Ladies 4 Person Scramble on June 24th with over sixty golfers competing. The tournament winners are (pictured): Mary Tangen, Connie Maresh, Nicole Swenson and Erin Metcalf.
Latest News
- Ladies 4 Person Scramble Tournament
- Twenty-one total, three active cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County
- Loves Travel Center Site Making Progress
- National Weather Service Predicts July 4th Weekend Weather Warnings
- Geese Enjoying Overflow of Water in City Park
- Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wed., July 8
- Valley City Royals Take on Fargo Jets
- Waterfront Meadows: VC's Newest Residential Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Waterfront Meadows: VC's Newest Residential Development
- Additional COVID-19 Case in Barnes County
- Twenty-one total, three active cases of COVID-19 in Barnes County
- Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #5 Winner
- Ashtabula Fireworks Show Set For July 3rd
- VCPS Announces Re-Opening of School Playgrounds, Tennis Courts & Sam's Field
- Road Closure Info -- County Road 34
- Geese Enjoying Overflow of Water in City Park
- Loves Travel Center Site Making Progress
- Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing on Wed., July 8
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.