Valley City State University's Clay Kummer and Brooke Malsom have been named NSAA Track & Field Athletes of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Kummer was named the Men's Track Athlete of the Week after breaking a school record qualifying for nationals in the 400 hurdles. Malsom was named the Women's Field Athlete of the Week after winning the long jump and placing second in triple jump at the Blue Hawk Games.
North Star Athletic Association Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Clay Kummer – Valley City State (N.D.) – Sophomore – Surrey, N.D. – Kummer broke a 46-year-old school record and qualified for the NAIA nationals after winning the 400-meter hurdles for Valley City State (N.D.) in the Blue Hawk Games. His time of 54.56 seconds (NAIA 'B' Provisional qualifying time) is the fastest time in the North Star conference this season and broke the old school record of 55.20 seconds. Kummer is the first NSAA athlete since 2019 to qualify for the nationals in the men's 400-meter hurdles. He also won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.86 seconds.
North Star Athletic Association Women's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week Brooke Malsom – Valley City State (N.D.) – Junior – Aberdeen, S.D. – Malsom won the long jump and took second place in the triple jump for VCSU at the Blue Hawk Games. She leaped 5.55 meters to win the long jump title, as well as 10.86 meters in the triple jump. Malsom has the top long jump mark in the North Star Athletic Association this season and was less than four inches away from meeting the national qualifying mark. She ranks second in the NSAA triple jump after last week's performance.
North Star Athletic Association Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week Wrenzi Wrzesinski – Dickinson State (N.D.) – Junior – Baker, Mont. – Wrzesinski ran a pair of NAIA 'B' Provisional qualifying time in Dickinson State's (N.D.) home meet, the Blue Hawk Games. She also won a pair of individual hurdle titles, winning the 100-meters with a time of 14.80 seconds. She also captured the 400-meter hurdles title with a time of 1 minute, 3.96 seconds. Her times are both personal bests and rank fourth all-time in school history (both events). Her 400-meter hurdles' time is the second fastest time ever run by a NSAA female.
North Star Athletic Association Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week Conner Tordsen – Dakota State (S.D.) – Senior – Fairmont, Minn. – Tordsen won the discus throw at the Grand View (Iowa) Viking Classic with another NAIA 'A' automatic qualifying mark for Dakota State (S.D.). He tossed 50.19 meters to win the discus throw title. He leads the NSAA in discus throw, as well as seventh in the nation. Tordsen threw the hammer throw at the 112th annual Drake Relays prestigious meet, where he hit the NAIA 'A' automatic mark of 57.36 meters. He placed 18th overall in the event. His hammer throw toss currently tops the league and fifth in the NAIA.