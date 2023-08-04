Krucherz crush opponents at state tournament

The KC Krusherz women’s softball team out of Jamestown went to Grand Forks for the 2023 Women’s Slow Pitch Rec 3 East State Softball tournament and came away with a state championship.
On Saturday, the Krusherz won by scores of 21-3, 7-1, and 4-1. On Sunday they won 20-11 to get into the championship.
Since they had not lost a game, they had to be beaten twice. The Krusherz lost the first game 16-12, but came back strong in the second game.
They would battle back with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to turn a 7-4 deficit into an 8-7 win. Sofia Castro made a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game.
Thressa Wolla, who is a middle school teacher at Litchville-Marion and lives in Valley City had this to say about the team. “After that first loss we were all super pumped to come back and win the second game!” Wolla adds, “The girls on this team have known each other and been dedicated to the game for years! We have two mother-daughter pairs on the team as well as a cousin to one of the pairs. Marlo is my mom, Kristi Eberhardt is our cousin, and Christy Carlson is Josie Hanson’s mom. Our team has such a family atmosphere and we all consider each other a part of our extended family.”
Team members are, Christy Carlson, Kristi Eberhardt, Sofia Castro, Josie Hanson, Thressa Wolla, Marlo Piatz, Morgan Wampler, Trudy Dallmann, Kelsey Goter, Lyra Walker- pickup player from Corner Bar, Miranda Opdahl- pickup player from Tats & Bats, Kaytlin Frisch- pickup player from Grand Forks. Wolla says “Special shout out to our pickup players!! We were frantically trying to find extra players to come with us throughout last week because my mom (Marlo) was hurt. Lyra, Miranda, and Kaytlin were so gracious to come along and help us to a victory. We could NOT have done it with out those three!”