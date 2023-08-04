Krucherz crush opponents at state tournament

2023 State Champion Women’s Slow Pitch Rec 3 East team. Submitted photo

The KC Krusherz women’s softball team out of Jamestown went to Grand Forks for the 2023 Women’s Slow Pitch Rec 3 East State Softball tournament and came away with a state championship.

On Saturday, the Krusherz won by scores of  21-3, 7-1, and 4-1. On Sunday they won 20-11 to get into the championship.

