The KOVC/CHI Health at Home - Hospice Golf Classic is a 4 person scramble at the Valley City Town & Country Club is set for Friday, July 16th.
Hospice is a philosophy that focuses on providing expert care to individuals who have a life-limiting condition so patients and their families can focus on quality of life and what matters most, rather than the limitations of the disease. The goal of hospice care is to provide the best quality of life possible, through physical, spiritual, and emotional support that respects the patient’s wishes and ensures peace.
CHI Health at Home is honored to offer hospice services that provide compassionate care for patients and their families – no matter where they call home.
This annual golf tournament benefits CHI Health at Home - Hospice. A portion of the proceeds go toward helping CHI continue to provide high-quality services to those who need them.
Here’s what to expect for the event:
The 4-person scramble is $50 per person, and includes 18 holes of golf, mulligans, complimentary beverages on the course courtesy of Budlight Seltzer, and a meal to wrap the day up. Registration begins at the Valley City Town & Country Club at 9 a.m. on July 16th, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
“We are so grateful that I3G Media/KOVC have allowed us to take part in this,” Susanne Olson, CHI Hospice Liaison, says. “We are blessed to assist them in their efforts to raise awareness of great causes and bond within the community. Events such as these are vital to us and we are grateful and humbled by the support of the communities we serve.”
The Valley City Town & Country Club is located at 500 12th Ave NE, Valley City. Call them at 701-845-4626 to reserve a cart. Go to www.newsdakota.com/kovc-classic-2021 to register your team or by calling (701) 845-1490