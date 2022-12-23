Hi-Liner Wrestling Home Opener Dec. 2022
BRENT THOMSEN

Grand Forks Central won seven of the 13 matches and defeated the fifth ranked Valley City Hi-Liners 39-25 Tuesday night on wrestling action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. It was the home opener for Valley City.

The dual started at 170 pounds and Isaiah Schuldheisz, the sixth ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in the state, defeated Gavin Pihlgren by a final of 9-3 to give tghe Hi-Liners a 3-0 lead.

