Grand Forks Central won seven of the 13 matches and defeated the fifth ranked Valley City Hi-Liners 39-25 Tuesday night on wrestling action at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. It was the home opener for Valley City.
The dual started at 170 pounds and Isaiah Schuldheisz, the sixth ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in the state, defeated Gavin Pihlgren by a final of 9-3 to give tghe Hi-Liners a 3-0 lead.
Jayden Haake defeated Tyson Hovland 3-2 in double overtime at 182. Hovland is ranked fourth in the state at 170. That tied the dual at 3.
The Knights would take the lead in the dual when Izaiah Hernandez won by fall over Carder Jewett with 56 seconds remaining in the third period. That gave Central a 9-3 lead after 195.
In a match that would pit two top six wrestlers against one another, Broden Muske, ranked second at 220, defeated fifth ranked Michael Torgerson 8-2 to cut the Knight lead down to 9-6.
Daniel Suda, ranked third at 285, won by forfeit to give the Knights a 15-6 lead.
At 106, Rhys Safratowich won by fall over Chase Coghlan 48 seconds into the match to make the team score 21-6 Central.
At 113, Cesar Cruz won by fall over Gabby Hannig 52 seconds into the match to give the Knights a 27-6 lead at the halfway point in the dual.
Koltyn Grebel would get the Hi-Liners back on the board with a pin of Zach Nelson 24 seconds into the 120 pound match. The win for Grebel, who is ranked number one at 113, would be his 100th of his career. That made the team score 27-12.
Caden Everson defeated Tyson Klabo 6-0 at 126 to make the team score 30-12.
Tucker Johnson, who is ranked third at 132, would win by major decision, 10-1, over Allyssa Johnson to bring the score to 30-16.
Koye Grebel got the Hi-Liners to within eight points with a pin of Michael Norman at 138. Grebel, who is ranked number one at 138, would get the pin with four seconds left in the first period. The team score was now 30-22 with three weight classes left.
The best match of the night came at 145. The Hi-Liners Espen Kunze, who is unranked, faced Brendan Winn-Kelley who is ranked fifth at 138. Instead of having Winn-Kelley face Koye Grebel at 138, the Knights moved him up to 145 to face Kunze. The plan backfired on the Knights. Kunze, who trailed 6-2 heading into the third period, got a take down and three near fall points in the third period to pull out a 7-6 win for Valley City. That brought the team score to 30-25 Knights with two matches left.
The Knights, however, would clinch the dual when Anton Perales, who is ranked sixth at 145, defeated Alex Rogelstad 5-2 at 152 pounds to give the Knights a 33-25 lead.
At 160 pounds, Mason Williams, who is ranked fifth at 160, would pin Corbyn Powell with three seconds left in the first period to make the final score 39-25 Knights.
Valley City falls to 2-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 5-4 overall. The Hi-Liners are now scheduled to host the Hi-Liner Holiday Tournament on Friday at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The tournament was rescheduled from last Friday due to weather. Wrestling begins at 9:00 in the morning.