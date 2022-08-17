Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge Logo

The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is coming up on Monday, August 22nd, at Hi-Line Park (1029 5th Ave NE). The competition is free to watch and participate in. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. the day of the challenge and competition begins at 5 p.m.  Meet at the KC;s near the concession stand. Pre-registration is not required and the contest is free of charge. Bring a copy of birth certificate to verify age of contestant during the registration process.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge:

