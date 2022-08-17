The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is coming up on Monday, August 22nd, at Hi-Line Park (1029 5th Ave NE). The competition is free to watch and participate in. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. the day of the challenge and competition begins at 5 p.m. Meet at the KC;s near the concession stand. Pre-registration is not required and the contest is free of charge. Bring a copy of birth certificate to verify age of contestant during the registration process.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge:
The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is a competition designed for players aged 9 through 14 to demonstrate the most basic of soccer skills — the penalty kick. Each player will be allowed 15 shots at the goal from the penalty line (12 yards from the goal).
The goal will be divided into a series of five scoring zones. The upper corners of the goal will be designated as 20 point zones. The lower corners will be designated as 10 point zones and the central region is a five point zone.
The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is open to all boys and girls in your community, ages 9-14. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of September 1. Proof of age is required by showing a copy of the participant’s birth certificate. Parents must sign off on the registration form allowing their child to participate.
Athletes in high school should be advised to check with their school athletic directors or their state high school athletic associations regarding possible eligibility conflicts.
The winners of each age division are eligible to participate in the KC State Soccer competition. More information will be provided to the winners.
NOTE: In the event that a winner in any level cannot participate in the next level of competition, the second-place winner can represent the area for that age group.
Contact Joe Sykora by e-mail at jhsykora@gmail.com or by phone at 701-890-7178 for more information.
The soccer challenge is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #6438 in Valley City and the event is free to those that participate. Parents must sign off on the registration form allowing their child to participate.