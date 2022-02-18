Congratulations to the following youth for winning the Knights of Columbus local free throw shooting contest on Sunday, February 10, 2022. They are eligible to compete at the District level on Sunday, February 27 in Valley City against participants from Jamestown, LaMoure and Ellendale.
Be sure and pick up your February 18-20 Weekend Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.