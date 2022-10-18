It was the top passing team in the region against the top rushing team in the region. In the end, the top passing team came away with the win as Grand Forks Central beat Valley City 24-21 in double overtime in Class A Football Friday night at Cushman Field in Grand Forks.
Grand Forks Central got on the board first on its second possession. After each team had to punt the ball away, Central took over for their second possession at their own 33 yard line. Four plays later, the top passing quarterback in the region Dylan Lamont hooked up with Jack Simmers for a 40 yard touchdown late in the first half. A bad snap on the extra point had to be eaten by the holder for a failed two point conversion. Central led 6-0 over the top team in Class A.