Karina Olson wrapped up her senior season last month at the State Gymnastics Championships. Winning the All-Around competition, becoming the first Valley City High School gymnast to win the All-Around. Olson came very close to winning three of the four events at the state competition.
She was first in the beam with a 9.450. She would place second in two events, the bars and the floor, which she won in 2022. Her score on the bars was 9.567. Aspen Rodarmel of Dickinson won the event with a 9.700. She was the second to last competitior in the final rotation. Then on the floor, Olson had a 9.683. Again it came down to the last rotation to beat Olson. Reygan Strommen of Dickinson was the last gymnast in the final rotation and scored a 9.700 to pass Olson.