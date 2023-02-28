Karina Olson
BRENT THOMSEN

In a sport that has been dominated by the western schools in the past, the east had a great showing at the 2023 State Gymnastics Championships in Jamestown.

Three. of the four individual events were won by gymnasts from Dickinson. Aspen Rodarmel won the Bars, Reygan Strommen won on the floor and Elizabeth Karsky won on the vault. The lone event that was won by someone not from Dickinson was the beam. That was won by Valley City’s Karina Olson. In the process of winning one event, placing second in two events and sixth in the other, Olson won the All-Around state title. Last year she became the first Hi-Liner gymnast to win an individual event at state when she took first in the floor. This year, she became the first Hi-Liner to win the All-Around championship. Her All-Around score was 38.017 which was .584 points ahead of second place finisher, Brooklyn Wariner of Dickinson.

