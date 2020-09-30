JV Regional
Tournament – Fargo
They racked up 7 wins on the day.
#1 Singles
Alex Rogelstad defeated James Lanners (North) 8-3
Rogelstad defeated Santiago Buisan (Shanley) 8-6
Rogelstad lost to Joe Carlson (Davies) 8-1
Rogelstad lost to Adien Hoff (Davies) 8-2
Emmett Olson defeated AJ Carroll (Sullivan) 8-3
Olson lost to Aiden Hoff (Davies) 8-0
Olson defeated James Lanners (North) 6-1
Olson defeated Leighton Heick (Sheyenne) 6-4
Olson lost to Santiago Buisan (Shanley) 6-1
#2 Singles
Miles Taylor lost to Matthew Holtz (Davies) 8-6
Taylor lost to Garnett Anderson (Wahp) 6-1
#3 Singles
Gavin Swenson lost to AJ Kaufman (Sheyenne) 8-4
Swenson lost to Tim Welder (Wahp) 8-4
#4 Singles
Kellen Westman lost to Ethan Stroh (Davies) 9-7
Westman defeated Brandt Aslakson (Sheyenne) 8-6
Westman defeated Jade Biewer (Davies) 8-6
Westman lost to Matthew Propeck (Davies) 8-1
