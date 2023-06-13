Valley City’s Tyana Judd wrapped up her archery season at the NASP Open Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finishing in the top ten percent overall among all girls competing at the event.
Judd, who graduated from Valley City High School last month, shot a 280 in the bullseye. That placed her 70th out of 356 among high school shooters. She was 19th out of 79 twelfth grade girl shooters and was 111 out of 1,193 overall among all girls shooters.
There were twelve other shooters from North Dakota in the NASP Bullseye competition. Judd was the top finishing girl of the five total girl shooters. She was tied for second overall, boys or girls. Sawyer Huso of New Rockford/Sheyenne shot a 286 which was 15th among middle school boys, third among seventh grade boys and 54th overall. Carson Henningsen of Ellendale also shot a 280. He was 56th among middle school boys, 30th among 8th grade boys and 158 overall.
Judd was the first archer from Valley City to ever compete at the National Open Championship.
The Times-Record joins the community in congratulating Tyana!