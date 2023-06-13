Judd competes at NASP Open Championships

Valley City’s Tyana Judd wrapped up her archery season at the NASP Open Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finishing in the top ten percent overall among all girls competing at the event.

Judd, who graduated from Valley City High School last month, shot a 280 in the bullseye. That placed her 70th out of 356 among high school shooters. She was 19th out of 79 twelfth grade girl shooters and was 111 out of 1,193 overall among all girls shooters.

Recommended for you