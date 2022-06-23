Valley City scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by Braxton Jorissen’s grand slam for a 9-5 win in game one. In game two, Max Mehus was one out away from a no-hitter as the Royals took the nightcap 12-0 in five innings.
Game 1 - Valley City 9, Fargo Jets 5
In the opener, Valley City scored a run in each of the first three innings for a 3-0 lead. With two outs in the first inning, Gavin Gerhardt singled, stole second then moved to third when the throw got by the second baseman. Two pitches later, Devyn Thornton doubled to left center field bringing in Gerhardt for a 1-0 Royals lead.
Another two out rally scored a run in the second inning. With two out and Max Mehus at second, Kai Kringlie hit a fly ball to left that was misplayed by Jets left fielder Alex Such. Mehus scored on the play to make it 2-0 Royals.
The Royals added another run in the third when Braxton Jorissen, Gerhardt and Thornton all singled to start the inning. Jorissen scored on Thornton’s single for a 3-0 Royals lead.
But the Jets finally got to Ethan Miller in the fourth. In the first three innings, Miller retired nine of the ten batters he faced. But with two out and the bases loaded, Ryder Ulschmid doubled to the gap in left center, clearing the bases and tying the game at 3.
The Jets took a 4-3 lead with an unearned run in the fifth. The Royals tied the game at four in the bottom of the inning on a two-out rbi double by Broden Muske, scoring Gerhardt.
The difference in the game came in the bottom of the sixth. Mehus, Robert Fischer, Kai Kringlie and Miller all singled to start the inning. Mehus scored on Miller’s base hit, breaking the 4-4 tie. On a 1-2 pitch, Jorissen hit the first home run of the season for the Royals this season. The grand slam homer made it 9-4 Valley City.
The Jets scored a run in the top of the seventh to make the final 9-5 Valley City.
Jorissen, Gerhardt, Thornton, and Kringlie all had two hits. Miller, Muske, Mehus and Fischer each had one. Jorissen drove in four runs and Thornton had two rbi. Jorissen, Gerhardt and Mehus all scored twice.
Miller picked up the win on the mound. He allowed seven hits in seven innings. Three of the five runs were earned. He walked two and struck out five.
Game 2 - Valley City 12, Fargo Jets 0 F/5
Pitching was the story in game two. Max Mehus shutdown Fargo in the nightcap. The right-hander retired 14 batters in a row, after Mike Grensteiner reached on an error to start the game. Then, just one out away from the no-hitter, Ryder Ulschmid bloopped a single to left. Mehus would strikeout Rowan Johnson to complete the one hitter.
Offensively, the Royals did the bulk of their damage in the fourth inning when they scored nine runs.
It was another two out rally to start the scoring for Valley City. In the second inning with two out and no one on, Mehus singled, Robert Fischer walked and Kai Kringlie doubled, scoring Mehus for a 1-0 lead.
The Royals added two more in the third. Joe Cummings singled, scoring Braxton Jorissen. Gavin Gerhardt scored on an error by shortstop Anthony Erickson to make it 3-0 Valley City.
In the pivotal fourth, the first nine batters reached on either a hit or a walk. Valley City scored seven runs before an out was recorded. Jorissen had a two run double to start the scoring. The Royals got two runs on a play where the Jets committed two errors. Mehus added an rbi single for an 8-0 lead. Muske scored on a passed ball to make it 9-0. Robert Fischer singled to score courtesy runner Zach Sykora for a 10-0 Royal lead. Will Schwehr’s two run pinch hit double scored Mehus and Fischer to cap the inning.
The Royals had 14 hits led by Gerhardt’s three. Joe Cummings and Mehus had two hits each. Miller, Jorissen, Thornton, Muske, Fischer, Kringlie and Schwehr all had one hit. All nine starters had at least one hit. Jorissen, Gerhardt, and Mehus all scored twice. Schwehr and Jorissen both had two rbi.
Mehus had five strikeouts in the one-hitter.
Valley City is now 10-5 on the year and will travel to Devils Lake on Thursday before hosting the Mid-Season Classic Tournament this weekend.