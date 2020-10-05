Valley City Public Schools activities director Mike Schultz announced the hiring of Johnny Tobler as the new Hi-Liner gymnastics coach. Coach Tobler will replace Maddie Fadely who resigned in August after two years as the Hi-Liner gymnastics head coach.
Coach Tobler grew up in the Twin Cities area. His father owns Tobler School of Gymnastics in the Twin Cities so he grew up around gymnastics.
