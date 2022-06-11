Joelle Aiello named NAIA 2nd Team All-American

Valley City State softball senior Joelle Aiello has earned NAIA Second Team All-American honors, the national office announced Wednesday.
The All-American honor adds to an impressive list of awards for Aiello in her senior campaign as she was also named the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference and a Gold Glove recipient.
In her senior season, Aiello ranked fourth in the nation with a school-record 18 home runs. She also led the conference and set a school record with 61 RBIs on the season. The Napa, Calif. native totaled a .416 batting average and an .849 slugging percentage, while totaling 69 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 61 runs scored and 10 stolen bases this spring. Aiello also set new career records this season with 56 doubles and 68 walks.
The NAIA All-American nod caps the senior shortstop's decorated career as a Viking. Aiello has earned All-Conference recognition and Gold Glove awards in all four years while also earning NSAA Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and Player of the Year as a senior.