The Jamestown Blue Jay Varsity hockey team was out for revenge on against the Minot Magicians when they came to town. The Jays have only 2 conference defeats on the season and one of those against Minot.
The Blue Jays kicked it off early with an unassisted goal from Hunter Nelson late in the 1st period and never looked back, defeating the Magicians 5-3.
With the win, the Blue Jays move into 1st place in the West Region.
