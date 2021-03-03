The Jamestown/Valley City Coop Blue Jays competed at the WDA conference meet at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center.
The Blue Jays tied for fourth of eight teams with 215 points. Competing for the Blue Jays were Noah Haglund, Bodi Haglund and Luke Plagens all of Valley City.
Noah Haglund, a VCHS senior, swam to 2nd place in the 100 back with a season best of 57.55. Noah also competed in the 100 free, placing 6th with a 51.81. His score of 30 points earned him a spot on the WDA All-Conference Team.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, March 3rd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.