A thrashing of sorts took place when the Blue Jays Varsity hockey team traveled to the Bismarck Demon recently. The game was ripe with penalties on both sides, but in the end the Jays coming away with a 8-1 win, solidifying 1st place in their conference, the first time in 27 years! The first period was off to a slow start, but the Jays exploded in the last 2 minutes of the first period, with 5 goals and didn’t look back. Nolan Nenow, the state’s top scorer, added 2 more goals, along with Hunter Nelson. Joe Cummings, Brooks Roaldson, Zach Lunde and Conner McLachlan each had one goal. The Jays head to regional play in Bismarck, sitting in the #1 seed.
