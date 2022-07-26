The Fargo Jets scored three runs in the top of the first and Levi Sveet and Cole Hansen combined on a five hit shutout as the ninth seed Jets defeated the fourth seed Valley City Royals 4-0 in an elimination game at the East Region American Legion Baseball Tournament in Wahpeton on Friday.
Fargo scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Isaac Swaser singled, scoring Anthony Erickson and M Grensteiner for the early 2-0 lead. Swaser moved to third on a ground out, then scored on Sveet's single to make it 3-0.
That would be more than enough for Sveet. He retired the six of the first seven batters he faced. The Royals did get runners on first and second with nobody out in the third inning, But Robert Fischer, who reached on an error to start the inning, was forced at third. Adam Bitz, who walked, was caught stealing third and Braxton Jorissen grounded out to end the inning.
Valley City did have another scoring opportunity in the fifth. With one out, Max Mehus singled to left and Robert Fischer walked. After Bitz popped out, Ethan Miller walked to load the bases for Jorissen. He popped out to shortstop Erickson to end that threat.
Fargo did get a run home in the top of the seventh when Athony Erickson scored on a wild pitch.
Cole Hansen came in to relieve Sveet and retired the side in order in the sixth. But the Royals would mount one last comeback attempt. Joe Cummings led off with a single. Mehus and Fischer both popped out. Bitz and Miller both singled to load the bases for Jorissen again. Jorissen hit one home run during the season, the only one for Valley City. It was a grand slam home run against the Jets in Valley City on June 21st. But unfortunately, history did not repeat itself as Jorissen flew out to center field to end the game and the Royals season.
Bitz was 1 for 2 for the Royals. Miller, Devyn Thornton, Cummings and Mehus were all 1 for 3. After giving up three runs in the first inning, Bitz kept his team in the game by shutting down Fargo's offense over the next three innings. He allowed just one hit and two base runners until being lifted in the fifth.
Valley City ends the season with a record of 23-17