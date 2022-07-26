Legion baseball logo

The Fargo Jets scored three runs in the top of the first and Levi Sveet and Cole Hansen combined on a five hit shutout as the ninth seed Jets defeated the fourth seed Valley City Royals 4-0 in an elimination game at the East Region American Legion Baseball Tournament in Wahpeton on Friday.

Fargo scored all the runs they would need in the top of the first inning. With one out and runners at second and third, Isaac Swaser singled, scoring Anthony Erickson and M Grensteiner for the early 2-0 lead. Swaser moved to third on a ground out, then scored on Sveet's single to make it 3-0.

Recommended for you