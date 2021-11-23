The Jamestown - Valley City (JVC) PeeWee B team had a busy three game weekend with two games in Grand Forks on Saturday and one on Sunday in Valley City against the Grafton/Park River Northstars.
JVC lost 0-4 to Grand Forks Red on Saturday morning and had a much closer game in the afternoon with GF Blue, also a loss of 1-2.
