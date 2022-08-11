Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, August 13th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in racing action for Back to School Night presented by the University of Jamestown! The University of Jamestown Football Team will be hosting a 50/50 raffle and providing a bunch of backpacks for our junior race fans with school supplies for the night. We have a lot of tight points battles as we enter the last few weeks of points racing. Come out on Saturday night for a bunch of great racing and back to school prizes.
- Bombers (Central Dakota Pure Stocks)
- INEX Legend Cars (Sponsored by Wright Insurance Agency, Inc.)
- WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
- WISSOTA Street Stocks (Sponsored by Kramlich-Deede Meats)
General Race Day Information:
Pit Gates Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM, Draw Cutoff: 6:00 PM, Racing Starts: 7:00 PM
Kid Activities: Kids Wheel (6:45 PM Pre-Race Prize Wheel), Junior Trophy Presenters, and numerous giveaways)
This will be one of the last races at the Jamestown Speedway this year until the 51st Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede occurs on September 23rd and 24th, so come on out and get some laps around the Speedway!