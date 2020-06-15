IMCA Modifieds
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 10-Austin Arneson[1]; 2. 2*-Jason Grimes[2]; 3. 9-Billy Kendall III[8]; 4. 75-Spencer Wilson[3]; 5. 5-John Corell[12]; 6. 2A-Casey Arneson[7]; 7. 99-Shawn Strand[4]; 8. 98-John Nord[6]; 9. 84-Michael Johnson[16]; 10. 27W-Jason Wolla[9]; 11. 25-Hank Berry[17]; 12. 71-Trent Grager[19]; 13. 14-Eric Edwards[5]; 14. O19-Travis Olheiser[15]; 15. 3S-Jesse Skalicky[18]; 16. 2K-Rusty Kollman[11]; 17. 9H-Robert Hellebust[14]; 18. 19-Lucas Rodin[24]; 19. 60-Tyler Hall[20]; 20. 6Z-Zach Dockter[21]; 21. (DNF) 02-Jordan Sours[22]; 22. (DNF) 02*-Josh Jones[25]; 23. (DNF) 72-Dave Shipley[10]; 24. (DNF) 91-Jarrett Carter[13]; 25. (DNF) 86C-Darren Pfau[23].
WISSOTA Street Stock
Feature (20 Laps): 1. 51-Eric Riley[2]; 2. 63-Jake Froemke[1]; 3. 5-Royce Jawaski[6]; 4. 79-Billie Christ[5]; 5. 46-Jonny Carter[7]; 6. 19-Todd Carter[11]; 7. 11-Kyle Dykhoff[12]; 8. 97-Hunter Domagala[8]; 9. 5P-Ryan Pommerer[10]; 10. 13-Dustin Erickson[13]; 11. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[16]; 12. 27M-Nathan Messmer[14]; 13. 59-Kyle Anderson[17]; 14. 10-Justin Vogel[18]; 15. 05-Kyle Howland[15]; 16. 43-Rory Opp[21]; 17. 17-Christopher Ritter[4]; 18. 5F-Zach Frederick[19]; 19. 33-Daniel Aberle[9]; 20. 79J-Jaden Christ[23]; 21. 20J-Jay Schlotfeldt[24]; 22. 9JR-Brian Hanson Jr[22]; 23. 44-Austin Geigle[20]; 24. (DQ) 27J-Spencer Johnson[3].
Pure Stock
Feature (15 Laps): 1. 68-Matthew Duchscherer[3]; 2. 7C-Billy Carow[6]; 3. 79-Lane Stoppleworth[10]; 4. 60M-Matt Miller[15]; 5. 69T-Nick Thoreson[2]; 6. 1-John Gartner Jr[7]; 7. 50-Paul Morman[13]; 8. 17-Asher Williams[1]; 9. 22-Dylan Steele[9]; 10. 10-Hayden Aberle[11]; 11. 24-Leann Christensen[12]; 12. 98-Zack Nord[5]; 13. 31-Jeremy Herr[25]; 14. 45-Nickolas Nord[16]; 15. 07-Seth Howe Kellar[
