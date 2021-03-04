This week, Valley City Hi-Liner Jaden Compson signed with Valley City State University to run track this fall. Compson has had a successful high school track career, finding his niche in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. VCSU Track & Field Head Coach Laquone Robinson, who is entering his 2nd season, was at the signing with Jaden’s family.
Jaden Compson Signs with VCSU Track & Field
- By Ellie Boese treditor@times-online.com
