Clubhouse floor plan diagram

The new clubhouse will add a host of new amenities to the ballfield, including much-needed storage space, laundry facilities, handicap accessibility and more bathrooms too. While the clubhouse itself is paid for, the Valley City Baseball Association hopes to get some business sponsors to add their support to the new clubhouse, purchasing lockers to fill its generous locker room space. Submitted Photo.

Beloved ballpark is adding new clubhouse, seeks sponsors

By Bailey Nelson

