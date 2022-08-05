Beloved ballpark is adding new clubhouse, seeks sponsors
By Bailey Nelson
With the addition of a new clubhouse, Charlie Brown Field is one step closer to becoming Valley City’s field of dreams.
“This has been something that has always been kind of a dream,” Casey Olney, president of Valley City Baseball Association (VCBA), said. “I got to Valley City in 2005 and I’ve been talking about it with people since then. It’s been the work of people on the board for the baseball association who have dedicated time and volunteers to raise the money to make this a possibility.”
The clubhouse will be built down the third-base line at Charlie Brown Field, and players and coaches will no longer have to rely on their vehicles for storing their equipment.
“You don’t want the trunk of your car to be your storage area forever,” said Olney. “The purpose is to make it a better experience for the people that use the facility and participate in the sport. Typically, you either have kids using their vehicles or having to change clothes in a public dugout.”
Providing participants with proper storage is just one of the amenities that the new clubhouse will bring.
“It’ll have a new storage area, it’ll have an office for coaches, two locker rooms: one with 20 lockers and one with 40 lockers. It’ll have a laundry area and it’ll have a new multi-sex bathroom that’s handicap accessible,” Olney said. “It should be able to take care of multiple programs during a single season and benefit people who are there to watch games.”
VCBA hopes that the new clubhouse adds to the baseball experience in Valley City.
“We are hoping it has a positive impact for the experience of everyone who uses it or attends the games,” Olney said. “We’re hoping that it really augments the experience for everyone who participates in baseball in our community. That’s the ultimate goal.”
As of right now, the project is estimated to begin by the end of the month and should be completed before the end of the year.
“The rough estimate is sometime in August construction should start. We are hoping that it’s completed sometime in November,” Olney said.
An impactful project like this one has taken time to coordinate, and VCBA didn’t work alone.
“It has been a very long time in the making, it’s been discussed and plans have been made, working in conjunction with the Parks and Rec and the city finally get it accomplished,” said Olney. “The reason it takes time is because it takes a lot of resources and it takes a lot of commitment and agreement between the Parks and Rec, the property, the association and the people in town who are helping make it happen...I’m really thankful that we’ve been able to get it this close to the finish line.”
VCBA is seeking sponsorships for each of the 60 lockers in the new facility. The donors that purchase a locker will receive recognition in the new clubhouse to be remembered as a supporter of baseball in Valley City.
“We have raised some funds and we have a loan secured from Bank Forward to build the building. What we are asking for is help from legion alumni, Valley City State alumni, baseball supporters in general and anyone who wants to help complete the project to purchase the 60 lockers to finish out the interior of the building. They can also help leave a legacy, put their name plate on the locker and it’ll stay on that locker until it needs to be replaced,” Olney said. “We are trying to generate some buzz and some positive energy about the project and get a little help finishing off paying for it.”
VCBA is a 10-member board that promotes baseball in the community. They help all baseball programs, but focus mainly on the 13-18 year old range.
“I want to express my appreciation to the members of the board and to the Parks and Rec and to Bank Forward and everybody who’s involved in making this project happen,” Olney said.
