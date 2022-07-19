The Jamestown Speedway was back in action on Saturday, July 16th for Kid’s Night and the INEX Legends Special for $750 to WIN presented by First Community Credit Union and Dakota Central. The weather was hot, humid, and right around race time, we had thunderstorms pop up around the west side of the Speedway. It lead us to pushing through the show with minimal track prep, but the racing action was hot and heavy throughout the night with a lot of movers in each feature event with 95 cars in the pits to do battle.
Congratulations goes out to our feature winners and runner-ups:
Bombers/Pure Stocks - 14 Cars:
Winner: Jayden Michaelsohn, Runner-Up: Erik Busche
Hard Charger: Jayden Michaelsohn +10 (11th to 1st) - Didn’t even get a chance to start his heat due to car problems
Winner: Donavin Wiest, Runner-Up: Preston Martin
Hard Charger: Dylan Steele +17 (27th to 10th)
Wissota Midwest Modifieds - 21 Cars:
Winner: Matt Duchscherer (1st Win in MW Mod), Runner-Up: Travis Traut
Hard Charger: Jason Grimes +13 (21st to 8th)
An awesome race in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds with a last corner pass for the win!
Wissota Street Stocks - 16 Cars:
Winner: Ty Agen (1st Jamestown Win!), Runner-Up: Todd Carter
Winner: Jeremy Forester (1st Win in IMCA Mods!), Runner-Up: Todd Duchscherer
Hard Charger: Scott Gartner +5 (9th to 4th)
Jr./Sr. Slingshots - 6 Cars:
Winner: Tripp Nelson, Runner-Up: Gavin Edinger
Next week for some more high-flying, action-packed racing on Jamestown’s 1/4 mile high-bank oval. Next week Saturday, July 23rd is the Race of Champions Qualifier Night for the Wissota Midwest Modifieds and Wissota Street Stocks with racing action starting at 7 p.m.