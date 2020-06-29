The Valley City Royals recently wrapped up two league games against the Fargo Post 400 Comets. The Royals were able to ten-run rule the Comets by the end of the fifth inning of the second game without letting them score a single run. Connor May pitched for the entirety of the game and only allowed three hits.
Avery Bennefeld and Grady Karges started off the Royal offense by getting walked and then both stealing second with Bennefeld stealing third.
