The Wahpeton Huskies picked up two Eastern Dakota Conference wins Tuesday night in boys and girls basketball.
In the boys game, the Huskies held a ten point lead in the first half, 20-10 thanks to a 10-0 run. But the Hi-Liners would end the half on a 9-2 run of their own to cut the lead down to 22-19 at the break. Valley City's defense held the Huskies to just two free throws over the final 6:22 of the first half.
But another run late in the game would seal it for Wahpeton in a 57-41 win.
The girls game was a high scoring affair with Wahpetpn winning 88-75 in what could be a preview of the EDC play-in game.
There were three ties and seven lead changes in the first ten minutes of the game until Wahpeton took control with a 14-0 run to take a 32-19 lead.
Peyton Pederson's putback bucket with 4:28 to go in the half ended the run.
