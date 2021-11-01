The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will continue its Hunter-Harvested Surveillance program during the 2021 hunting season by sampling deer for chronic wasting disease from select units in the central and western portion of the state.
Samples will be tested from deer taken from units 2H, 2I, 2J1, 2J2, 2K1, 2K2, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3B3, 3C, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.
CWD is a slow-moving brain disease of deer, moose and elk that can cause population-level impacts under high infection rates.
“Many folks are aware of the fairly bad epizootic hemorrhagic disease year we’ve had,” said Game and Fish veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson. “While EHD is a different disease from CWD, it illustrates the impact diseases can have on our wildlife populations. And unlike EHD, which is cyclical, CWD can become an increasing, annual pressure on our herd.”
Knowing where CWD is in the state and how many deer are infected is critical for managing the disease.
Read the full story in your Monday, November 1st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.