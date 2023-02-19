Hunter Harvest Survey - ND Outdoors Doug Leier

(ID Chad Parent survey coordinator) Anyone who has hunted in North Dakota might have received a hunter harvest survey in the mail from time to time.

Do you feel like everywhere you turn there’s something trying to get your attention? Spam phone calls, robo calls, junk text messages. The other day I noted advertisements in the bathroom. It got me to stop and think. So, it worked.

When it comes to email, my inbox gets filled up. Just like yours. At times it’s overwhelming. Sometimes I make a point to return and make sure I haven’t missed important correspondence. A few weeks back I was glad I did as I was selected to complete a hunting survey from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Recommended for you