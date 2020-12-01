FARGO – The 2020 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) All-State Division A, Division AAA and 9-man Football Teams have been named.
All-State Division A Football Team First Team Offense
Quarterbacks
Garret Meehl, Oakes, Simon Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Hunter Schultz, Lisbon, Jersey Selzler, Velva
Running backs
Gage Florence, Velva, Jordan Sours, Lisbon, Jaxon Feller, Minot Ryan, Grant Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
