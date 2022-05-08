Hlady and Lamontagne Named Farmers Union Featured Vikings

Valley City State University's Will Hlady and Joelle Lamontagne have been selected as this week's Farmers Union Insurance Featured Vikings.
Will Hlady – Senior – Dauphin, Manitoba – Baseball
Will Hlady, a senior from Dauphin, Manitoba, started on the mound for the Vikings last week as they took on Mayville in a conference doubleheader. Through seven innings of work, Hlady gave up just two hits and one run. Hlady struck out ten batters and walked only two. The Vikings kick off postseason play against Waldorf University on May 6 in the opening round of the NSAA tournament.
Joelle Lamontagne – Junior – Oxbow, Saskatchewan – Softball
Joelle Lamontagne emerged as the top pitcher as she led the Vikings on the mound this spring. Lamontagne leads the team with 142 innings pitched and a 2.66 ERA. The junior pitched four shutouts throughout 14 complete games on the mound. Lamontagne currently has an 18-6 pitching record heading into the NSAA postseason. The Vikings take on Presentation College on May 1 in Watertown, South Dakota, to kick off postseason play.
The Farmers Union Insurance Featured Vikings are sponsored by local agents Kirk Olson and Tyler VanBruggen.