This past weekend, Saturday December 3rd, 2022, the Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team traveled to Fargo to compete in their first competition of the season at the Davies Invitational. Both the Varsity and Junior Varsity competed and ended up taking spots in the top three places. Throughout the year, the Hi-Lites compete typically in the Eastern division, making some competitions in the Western region.
The Varsity team competed in both the Pom and Kick categories this competition, saving their Hip-Hop and Jazz routines for a later date. In the Pom category, Varsity placed in 2nd out of three teams, while in the Kick category they took home the 3rd spot out of 5 teams. Junior Varsity got to show off their Kick and Hip-Hop routines taking home 1st in both spots as no other Junior Varsity teams competed in the categories for the East.