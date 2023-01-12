This past weekend the Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete at the UDA Spirit of America competition on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. Teams from all of the Midwest came to attend the competition which was held at the Mall of America. The Universal Dance Association holds competitions like Spirit of America all over the United States ending with a Nationals Competition at the end of the dance season.
The Varsity Hi-Lites competed in all four categories of dance including, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Kick, and Pom. In their division seven teams were competing against each other for the top spots. The Hi-Lites already secured their spot at the ability to attend Nationals this summer, however teams that place first at a UDA competition are able to obtain another Nationals invite. Every other year the Hi-Lites attend the Nationals competition in Florida, with this year being their off year.