Valley City Hi-Liner Hi-Lites Dance teams competed at West Fargo High School.
Varsity placed 2nd in Hip-Hop, 2nd in Jazz, 2nd in Pom, and 4th in Kick.
Junior Varsity placed 2nd in Kick and 2nd in Pom.
Read the full story and see photos of the Hi-Lites in action in your Wednesday, January 13th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.