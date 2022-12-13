This past Saturday, December 10th, 2022, the Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team traveled to West Fargo to compete at the West Fargo Packatahnas Dance Invitational. Teams from both the East and the West competed in the Kick, Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Pom divisions. The second competition of the year for the Hi-Lites and the biggest one so far for this season.
Only three members of the Junior Varsity team were able to compete at the invite, but they were still able to bring home a trophy. Competing in Kick and Hip-Hop, the Junior Varsity trio took second place in the Hip-Hop category. The team also took home fifth place in Kick.