The Valley City Hi-Lites Varsity and JV Dance team competed recently at the Spirit of Amercia competition in the cities.
Lots of tough competition was seen at the Spirit of America competition with the girls receiving a lot of great feedback to help them prepare over the next two weeks till state dance coaches share with the Times-Record.
Varsity
3rd in Hip-Hop
3rd in Kick
5th in Jazz
5th in Pom
JV
1st in Jazz
2nd in Hip-Hop
2nd in Kick
3rd in Pom
Up next: the girls will head to Sheyenne for the last invite of the season.
Congratulations ladies!