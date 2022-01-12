HiLites at Spirit America Competition

Varsity back left to right: Coach Megan Gilbertson, Tessa Kinney, Katie Jones, Jada Zahn, Laityn Didier, Liv Dietrich, Ada Gilbertson, Hailley Grenz, Coach Kennedy Brown. Front left to right: Asia Barnett, Brinklyn Johnson, Team Manager Grace Tangen, Brooklyn Triebold, Emily Klein.

The Valley City Hi-Lites Varsity and JV Dance team competed recently at the Spirit of Amercia competition in the cities.

Lots of tough competition was seen at the Spirit of America competition with the girls receiving a lot of great feedback to help them prepare over the next two weeks till state dance coaches share with the Times-Record.

Varsity

3rd in Hip-Hop

3rd in Kick

5th in Jazz

5th in Pom

JV

1st in Jazz

2nd in Hip-Hop

2nd in Kick

3rd in Pom

Up next: the girls will head to Sheyenne for the last invite of the season.

Congratulations ladies!

