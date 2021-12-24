Valley City Hi-Lites JV and Varsity Dance Team competed in the Bismarck High School Dance Invite December 18th where Varsity placed 2nd in kick, 5th in Jazz, and 5th in Pom and JV placed 1st in hip-hop, 1st in Jazz, 2nd in Pom, and 2nd in kick.
