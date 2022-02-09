The VC Hi-Lites traveled down to the 2022 UDA Dance Nationals in Orlando Florida this last weekend and placed 7th overall in the kick small varsity division. A lot of time and dedication goes into getting ready to compete at a national level and the girls gave it their all. We are very proud of their hard work and representing Valley City at such a high level. Congratulations Hi-Lites!
Hi-Lites bring home 7th overall
- Courtesy of Tami Hayes/Hi-Lites media correspondent
-
-
Latest News
- Rep. Kiefert responds to CPAC award recognition
- "I've had a good run" -- After 60 years, S&S Auto Electric to close its doors
- Hi-Lites bring home 7th overall
- Burgum appoints former U.S. attorney, lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley to serve as attorney general
- Nome Schoolhouse hosts ND Livestock Summit
- VC girls maul Bruins in decisive home win
- VCHS Speech compete in West Fargo
- From the TR Editor - Atlas Trucked: Freedom ferried on a flatbed
Most Popular
Articles
- CBS Sunday Morning to air interview on February 6 that was filmed with Peggy Lee’s granddaughter on location in Wimbledon
- "I've had a good run" -- After 60 years, S&S Auto Electric to close its doors
- Edible aesthetics
- Infant abuse victim released from hospital
- Fisherman’s Paradise
- $25,000 a year for life prize won
- From the TR Editor - Atlas Trucked: Freedom ferried on a flatbed
- Valley City State football signs 27 on National Signing Day
- Valley City says goodbye to Dutton’s Parlour
- VC girls maul Bruins in decisive home win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.