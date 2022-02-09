HiLites Win in Orlando 2022

Pictured front Row: Brooklyn Triebold, Asia Barnett, Brinklyn Johnson, Emily Klein. Second Row:  Liv Dietrich, Hailley Grenz, Jada Zahn, Laityn Didier. Third Row: Ada Gilbertson, Tessa Kinney, Katie Jones

The VC Hi-Lites traveled down to the 2022 UDA Dance Nationals in Orlando Florida this last weekend and placed 7th overall in the kick small varsity division. A lot of time and dedication goes into getting ready to compete at a national level and the girls gave it their all. We are very proud of their hard work and representing Valley City at such a high level. Congratulations Hi-Lites!

