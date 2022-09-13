Fall camps are back in full swing! The Valley City Hi-Lites recently had their annual Back-to-School dance camp where students Kindergarten through 10th grade got to learn a fun, new routine. Both dancers from the JFK program and members of the Varsity and Junior Varsity Hi-Lites performed at halftime of the Hi-Liners home football game on September 9th. The Hi-Lites only host one camp a year, so it is always a great turnout.
Preparation for the routine started back in August, where the kids met over a few different practice times. Hi-Lites head coach Megan Gilberston said
“It’s one of our favorite camps that the Hi-Lites participate in. The dancers love getting to work with the kids and performing with them.” The first performance was supposed to happen at the Hi-Liner football home opener but unfortunately the weather caused a delay in the performance date. Thankfully, perfect weather was on their side as the Hi-Lites and other young dancers took the field this past Friday. Nineteen girls were able to perform the “I Feel Good” routine and many were return dancers to the camp. The Times Record also spoke with Varsity dance member Kiyah Hayes who commented, “I have so much fun getting to dance with my team and the younger girls. I remember doing the camps before I made the high school team, so I think it is a great memory for the kids to have.”
Read the more local stories like this in your September 13 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.