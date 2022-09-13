Hi-Liners Dance

Fall camps are back in full swing! The Valley City Hi-Lites recently had their annual Back-to-School dance camp where students Kindergarten through 10th grade got to learn a fun, new routine. Both dancers from the JFK program and members of the Varsity and Junior Varsity Hi-Lites performed at halftime of the Hi-Liners home football game on September 9th.  The Hi-Lites only host one camp a year, so it is always a great turnout. 

Preparation for the routine started back in August, where the kids met over a few different practice times. Hi-Lites head coach Megan Gilberston said 

