Hi-Liners2022

The Hi-Liners XC team traveled to Mayville on Thursday for a meet at the Mayville Golf Club. It was a perfect day for running as the Hi-Liners had 13 personal records set.  The Varsity Girls took first place and the Varsity Boys took second place in a field of 12 teams.  Junior Reagan Berg won the Girls 5K and 8th grader Tyson Klabo won the boys 3K.  The Hi-Liners are off until next Saturday when they travel to Grand Forks for the EDC championships.

 Our Results:

