The Hi-Liners XC team traveled to Mayville on Thursday for a meet at the Mayville Golf Club. It was a perfect day for running as the Hi-Liners had 13 personal records set. The Varsity Girls took first place and the Varsity Boys took second place in a field of 12 teams. Junior Reagan Berg won the Girls 5K and 8th grader Tyson Klabo won the boys 3K. The Hi-Liners are off until next Saturday when they travel to Grand Forks for the EDC championships.
6 - Jayda Kunze, 13:51 PR
8 - Nora Wolhart, 15:02 PR
13 - Emmy Jones, 15:35 PR
16 - Marisa Hoffarth, 16:19 PR
2 - Elijah Drummond, 11:58
21 - Rafael Rivera, 14:44
1 - Reagan Berg, 19:23 PR
3 - Brynn Lueck, 20:01 PR
5 - Cadence Fetsch, 20:59 PR
6 - Carly Goven, 21:09 PR
18 - Stephanie Hoffarth, 22:20
21 - Tricia Pfennig, 22:31 PR
23 - Sydnee Ingstad, 22:43
3 - Corben Golovanoff, 17:57 PR
9 - Tucker Johnson, 19:01 PR
10 - Trevor Fetsch, 19:19
20 - Robert Fischer, 20:03 PR
31 - Isaiah Schuldheissz, 21:03 PR
